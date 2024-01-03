How the Steelers can make the playoffs with a loss

If the Pittsburgh Steelers can beat the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday, they have a real shot to make the playoffs with a little help. But there is another road. A more complicated road that the Steelers could take that would involve them losing to the Ravens instead.

Should Pittsburgh fall to Baltimore, they would then need the Jacksonville Jaguars to lose to the Tennessee Titans, the Denver Broncos have to beat the Las Vegas Raiders and the Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts game cannot end in a tie. IF all of those things happen, the Steelers still make the playoffs in the most backing in way possible.

Pittsburgh finds themselves in this position after losing three games in a row they should not have lost late in the season. On the flip side, the only reason the Steelers even have a chance at making the playoffs is because they won the last two games thanks to putting quarterback Mason Rudolph into the starting lineup.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire