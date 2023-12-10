Will the Steelers make the playoffs in 2023?

With four games left in the NFL regular season, the Pittsburgh Steelers sit at 7-6 and on the outside looking in at the AFC playoffs. But with so many teams at the bottom, a lot can change in the next month. Things have looked awful to the Steelers the last two weeks with back-to-back embarrassing losses.

If you had asked me three weeks ago, how I felt about the Steelers final four games, I’d have said it’s a minimum of 2-2 but confident the team could do 3-1. Now, I’m not sure they the Steelers team we watched lose to the Arizona Cardinals and New England Patriots can beat any of those four teams.

The bare minimum to stay in the hunt at this point is 2-2 but 3-1 would seriously help with positioning. Can the Steelers do it? Cast your vote and let us know if you think Pittsburgh salavages their season and makes it into the playoffs.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire