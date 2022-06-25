Will the Steelers make the playoffs in 2022?

Curt Popejoy
·1 min read
Despite all the problems the Pittsburgh Steelers have had in recent years, they have manufactured ways to get into the playoffs. Pittsburgh has made the playoffs in six of the past eight seasons and is currently on a two-year streak.

But will all the turnover on the roster this season, will that streak end? To get a sense of just how tough the sledding is going to be, look no further than the AFC North. The Cincinnati Bengals are the class of the division as the AFC representative in last year’s Super Bowl.

This is in addition to the Baltimore Ravens who are always in the mix for the playoffs as long as Lamar Jackson is at quarterback. And if the Browns can get their quarterback situation sorted out, they are also as talented as any team in the division across the board.

Cast your vote and let us know if you think the Steelers will keep the playoff streak alive or is 2022 going to be a wash?

