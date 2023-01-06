Steelers playoff hopes lie in the hands of Jets QB Joe Flacco

The playoff fate of the Pittsburgh Steelers is a three-headed monster. First, the Steelers must beat the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. In addition, the Buffalo Bills must beat the New England Patriots. Seems quite plausible.

Then there is the final step. The New York Jets must beat the Miami Dolphins. It is a longshot at best but with Friday’s injury news, becomes even more tenuous. Jets starting quarterback Mike White is out for this week’s game and New York is turning to Joe Flacco.

The Steelers know Flacco well from his time with the Baltimore Ravens and needless to say we are all feeling a little uneasy thinking about putting the team’s playoff hopes in his hands.

One saving grace to all this is the Dolphins quarterback situation is no better. They are also down to their third quarterback and will start Skylar Thompson.

The #Jets are starting QB Joe Flacco for the final game of the season against the #Dolphins, according to @Connor_J_Hughes Mike White is OUT — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 6, 2023

