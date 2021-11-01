Steelers players troll HC Mike Tomlin by wearing USC gloves at practice

It isn’t often you see Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin get heated during a press conference. He’s typically a flat liner as he likes to put it. But when it came to the rumors surrounding Tomlin and a move to coaching college football, Tomlin didn’t hold back in disputing it.

So of course, some Steelers had to use it to troll their head coach. The main culprit being quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. Defensive tackle Cam Heyward was on the Rich Eisen Show on Monday and said some Steelers have taken to wearing USC gloves in practice just to get under Tomlin’s skin. Steelers communications manager Michael Bertsch offered photographic evidence.

Tip of the cap, literally… pic.twitter.com/L0vpOCTWmQ — Michael Bertsch (@SteelersPRMike) November 1, 2021

