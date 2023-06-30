Steelers players shut out of top 25 players under 25 years old
CBS Sports put out their top 25 NFL players under the age of 25 and we had to check it out to see how many of the young, talented guys on the Pittsburgh Steelers made the cut.
The final count was zero. Yep, you read that right. For all the young stars Pittsburgh has, none of them made the cut. Here is how their top 25 breaks down:
1 – WR Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings
2 – QB Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles
3 – EDGE Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers
4 – LB Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys
5 – WR Ja’Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals
6 – QB Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers
7 – CB Sauce Gardner, New York Jets
8 – CB Patrick Surtain II, Denver Broncos
9 – OT Tristan Wirfs, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
10 – WR CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys
11- C Creed Humphrey, Kansas City Chiefs
12- QB Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars
13 – CB Trevon Diggs, Dallas Cowboys
14 – WR Jaylen Waddle, Miami Dolphins
15- RB Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts
16 – RB Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders
17 – WR D.K. Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks
18 – DT Quinnen Williams, New York Jets
19 – OT Rashawn Slater, Los Angeles Chargers
20 – WR Garret Wilson, New York Jets
21 – WR DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles
22 – OT Penei Sewell, Detroit Lions
23 – WR Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals
24 – WR Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions
25 – QB Justin Fields, Chicago Bears
The two obvious ommissions here from a Steelers point of view are tight end Pat Freriermuth and wide receiver George Pickens. Either one would have fit nicely on this list but who do you replace?
