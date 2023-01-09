Steelers players show support for OC Matt Canada after win

By the midway point of the Pittsburgh Steelers season, most of the fanbase was ready to run offensive coordinator Matt Canada out of town. The team was 2-6 and the offense was stuck in neutral. Most of the problems with the Steelers offense seemed to point to problems with Canada’s playcalling as it related to poor timing of play calls and unimaginative game plans.

However, the second half of the season was a very different story. Pittsburgh turned things around after the bye week and turned to a power rushing game to help control the clock, move the chains and minimize the opportunities for mistakes. And lo and behold it worked.

The Steelers season ended on Sunday after a win over the Cleveland Browns and the thought on many people’s minds is about if or when Canada will be fired. But after the game on Sunday, multiple players came to the defense of Canada including running quarterback Kenny Pickett and running back Najee Harris.

These players are the future of this offense. If they say they believe in Canada and want him back, head coach Mike Tomlin needs to respect that, no matter what the fans things. Let us know in the comments if you are OK with Canada coming back with the endorsement of these young stars.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire