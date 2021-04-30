Steelers players react to 1st-round pick Najee Harris

Apr. 30—General manager Kevin Colbert said he was "ecstatic" that running back Najee Harris was available when the Pittsburgh Steelers made him their first-round pick late Thursday night.

Judging by some of their posts on social media, Harris' new teammates had similar reactions to adding the national champion from Alabama.

Starting with one of three known returning team captains

The Steelers' third-oldest player also appears to approve

A reigning Steelers All Pro does, as well

Fitzpatrick played at Alabama; defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs is a former teammate of Harris with the Crimson Tide

Tight end Eric Ebron welcomed a new weapon to the offense

While it's unclear whether he was making a value judgment on the pick, or a prediction of what Harris will do with frequency, the timing of the tweet makes it known offensive tackle Zach Banner was referring to Harris

And in addition to current players, some past greats at Harris' position from Steelers lore also weighed in.

That includes a rather famous one who shares the newest Steelers' surname.

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Chris by email at cadamski@triblive.com or via Twitter .