Steelers players plan to boycott in-person OTAs
A statement from the Pittsburgh Steelers players: pic.twitter.com/aVHvka6j8C
— NFLPA (@NFLPA) April 16, 2021
The NFLPA released a statement on behalf of the Pittsburgh Steelers on Friday indicating the players play to not attend voluntary OTAs in person due to ongoing concerns over safety and COVID-19.
It’s important to note that these workouts are voluntary so this decision isn’t exactly shocking. However, it does illustrate the continued divide between players and ownership on even the smallest of issues.
