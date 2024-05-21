Steelers players are loving ‘unreal’ Arthur Smith offense

Last season was a comedy of errors for Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator Matt Canada. Week after week he trotted out the same mundane, predictable schemes and defenses had no issue shutting things down.

Even after the Steelers fired Canada mid-season, the offense had to go through some growing pains before it was able to be productive and even that was as much to do with a change at quarterback as anything else.

But this year it sounds like things are different and for the first time in a long time, there is some excitement surrounding the offense. Steelers writer Mark Kaboly shared what he is hearing from the team and the players have spoken to say they love the new offense with one calling it ‘unreal’.

What I hear coming out of the Steelers is that players absolutely love Arthur Smith's offense. One told me that it is unreal. Going to be interesting to put eyes on it. First day of OTAs start on Tuesday. The Steelers will be on the field for practices for the next 4 weeks. — Mark Kaboly (@MarkKaboly) May 20, 2024

The first day of OTAs is Tuesday and while we don’t expect to see it in depth, the upgrades should be pretty obvious.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire