  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Steelers players looking forward to crowds at Heinz Field

Curt Popejoy
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Heinz Field is the 17th-largest stadium in the NFL. Capacity is only 68,400. But when Steeler Nation fills it up, few teams have the home-field advantage the Pittsburgh Steelers do.

Last season the COVID-19 pandemic forced all teams including the Steelers to play to empty or near-empty stadiums all season. This hit the Pittsburgh players particularly hard and with the word the team hopes to have full capacity for this season, are ready to get back to business as usual.

Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, tight end Eric Ebron and defensive tackle Cam Heyward have already taken to social media to talk about how ready they are to play in front of the fans. For Ebron, this will be his first opportunity after joining the team last season.

The Steelers got off to an 11-0 start in 2020 before falling apart down the stretch, going 1-4 before falling in the first round of the playoffs to the Cleveland Browns.

List

Top 10 2022 NFL draft prospects for the Steelers to watch

Recommended Stories

  • NBA roundup: Grizzlies stun top-seeded Jazz to open series

    Dillon Brooks scored 31 points and Ja Morant added 26 to lead the No. 8 seed Memphis Grizzlies to a huge 112-109 road upset win over the No. 1 Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City on Sunday night in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs. The young Grizzlies fell behind by 14 points in the first half, rallied to jump ahead by 17 points early in the fourth quarter and then held on to win on the top-seeded team's home court just two days after earning a spot in the playoffs. While Utah rested, the Grizzlies had to beat San Antonio and Golden State in the NBA's new play-in tournament to qualify.

  • Motor racing-Vettel laps Monaco with tears in his eyes

    The four-times Formula One world champion was later jokingly presented with a makeshift eye patch by his Aston Martin team mates. Vettel had said over the radio that it felt like his eye was bleeding and that either he was "super-emotional" or something else was going on. Vettel was eighth in the first session and 10th in the second.

  • Dana White says UFC 'absolutely moved on' from Jon Jones in heavyweight title bout

    Dana White said there's nothing wrong with going out on top.

  • Boxing-Fury signs contract for trilogy fight with Wilder

    Fury, 32, had been set to face fellow Briton Anthony Joshua on Aug. 14 in Saudi Arabia in a world heavyweight unification title fight, but an American arbitrator ordered Fury to fight Wilder again before Sept. 15. Fury first fought Wilder, who is now 35, in 2018 and took the WBC title from him in a rematch in February 2020 with a seventh-round stoppage.

  • Sal D’Amato explains justification for 10-8 in Chandler vs. Oliveira at UFC 262 – but there’s gray area

    Understand the judging criteria, and you'll understand why Sal D'Amato scored Round 1 10-8 for Michael Chandler.

  • Motor racing-Leclerc hopes for a home race with better luck than before

    The 23-year-old, who grew up watching the cars race around the harbourside track and took the school bus along roads familiar to every Formula One fan, was excited at the prospect on Wednesday. "I love it, but I've had a bit of a tough time at this track in the last three years, apart from last year where we didn't race," the Monegasque told reporters. In 2018, his debut season with Alfa Romeo, Leclerc retired after a collision and then in 2019, his first year at Ferrari, he went out with a damaged floor.

  • Soccer-Pirlo says his Juventus future does not depend on top-four finish

    To clinch a top-four finish, the Turin club must win their final game in Bologna on Sunday and hope AC Milan or Napoli drop points in their games against Atalanta and Hellas Verona. Failure to reach European soccer’s top club competition would be an enormous disappointment for Juve, winners of nine consecutive league titles before this season, and the situation has resulted in speculation that Pirlo will be replaced.

  • Josh Richardson with a buzzer beater vs the LA Clippers

    Josh Richardson (Dallas Mavericks) with a buzzer beater vs the LA Clippers, 05/22/2021

  • Damir Hadzovic vs. Yancy Medeiros pulled from UFC Fight Night 188 lineup

    Just hours before they were set to step into the octagon, Damir Hadzovic and Yancy Medeiros have been pulled from UFC Fight Night 188.

  • Soccer-Aguero signs off in style as City celebrate title with Everton rout

    MANCHESTER, England (Reuters) -Manchester City forward Sergio Aguero said goodbye in style as his double off the bench in his final league match for the club helped them celebrate their Premier League title success in style with the 5-0 thrashing of Everton at The Etihad on Sunday. Aguero started on the bench as Pep Guardiola named a surprisingly strong starting team given they are playing in the Champions League final next weekend, but the Argentine could not be held back, helping condemn Everton to a 10th-placed finish. The already-crowned champions did not take their foot off the gas even though they had little to play for, with Kevin De Bruyne hammering the hosts into an 11th-minute lead before Gabriel Jesus made it 2-0 three minutes later.

  • Aaron Rodgers does not report to Packers OTAs amid trade drama

    Aaron Rodgers continues to show he wants nothing to do with the Packers.

  • Carmelo Anthony with a deep 3 vs the Denver Nuggets

    Carmelo Anthony (Portland Trail Blazers) with a deep 3 vs the Denver Nuggets, 05/22/2021

  • Soccer-Mbappe magic sets up PSG for French Cup victory

    Kylian Mbappe set up the first goal and grabbed one of his own as Paris St Germain retained the French Cup with a 2-0 victory over Monaco in Wednesday’s final at the Stade de France. Quick thinking by Mbappe to disposes Axel Disasi in his own penalty area, as the Monaco defender let a short pass from goalkeeper Radoslaw Majecki slip under his feet, set up a 19th-minute opener for Mauro Icardi.

  • Julio Jones to Shannon Sharpe on Atlanta Falcons future: 'I'm out of there,' not going to play for Dallas Cowboys

    Amid rampant speculation about whether his 10-year run with the Falcons could be coming to an end, Julio Jones fueled rumors about a possible split.

  • NHL clears Blues, Golden Knights after virus testing errors

    The NHL said it had investigated multiple positive COVID-19 test results from the Blues and Vegas Golden Knights from the same laboratory. The announcement came only hours before Game 2 between St. Louis and Colorado in Denver on Wednesday night.

  • Spain leave Ramos out of youthful Euro 2020 squad

    Spain coach Luis Enrique on Monday left veteran defender Sergio Ramos out of his Euro 2020 squad but called up centre-back Aymeric Laporte, who recently switched his football nationality.

  • Transfer news: Ronaldo to Manchester United; Hazard, Bale up for sale

    The latest transfer news includes a lot of big names as Cristiano Ronaldo to Manchester United and possible moves for Eden Hazard and Gareth Bale dominate the headlines.

  • Tiger Woods hails old rival Phil Mickelson after 'inspirational' USPGA performance

    Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson have, to put it mildly, experienced a difficult relationship in the past so perhaps it says everything about the magnitude of the left-hander’s historic win here on Sunday night that Woods was one of the first to send out public congratulations. With his two-shot victory in the US PGA Championship, Mickelson, 50, became the oldest ever winner of the major, smashing Julius Boros’s long-held record by more than two years. Woods, at home in Florida recuperating from traumatic leg injuries sustained in the February car crash, clearly watched the action and was overwhelmed by what he saw. Indeed, he suggested that Mickelson’s first major win in eight years - that finally erased Boro’s 53-year-old record mark - can provide motivation in his own latest comeback. The pair have grown closer over the years, with the duo appearing in two charity matches before and during the pandemic. Woods tweeted:

  • Scott Dixon is the Indy 500 pole position winner. Here's the full starting lineup for 2021

    Scott Dixon is the pole-sitter for the 105th Indianapolis 500. Here is the 33-car starting lineup competing at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

  • Bruins' David Pastrnak explains 'emotional' handshake line with Zdeno Chara

    David Pastrnak explains why his time with Zdeno Chara in the handshake line at the end of the Bruins-Capitals first-round Stanley Cup Playoff series was "emotional."