Steelers players had heated locker-room argument after loss to Browns, per report

Wide receiver Diontae Johnson had a "heated argument" with teammate and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick in the Pittsburgh Steelers' locker room after the team's loss last Sunday to the Cleveland Browns, according to a report Saturday from ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Schefter added that defensive tackle Cameron Heyward and linebacker T.J. Watt broke up the altercation.

The Steelers are scheduled to meet the Cincinnati Bengals in an NFL Week 12 game Sunday afternoon at Paycor Stadium.

Fitzpatrick has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's game because of a hamstring injury.

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson

Johnson had two catches for 16 yards on eight targets against Cleveland. He has 26 receptions for 335 yards in the six games in which he's played this season, his fifth with the Steelers.

