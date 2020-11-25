Steelers players furious after NFL postpones Thanksgiving game against Ravens: 'This is bulls---'
The NFL thought it made the right move by postponing Thursday’s Pittsburgh Steelers-Baltimore Ravens game, but not everyone agreed with the league’s decision. A number of Steelers players expressed rage and frustration on Twitter on Wednesday, with one player calling the move “bulls—-.”
That would be tight end Eric Ebron, who sent out his tweet before news of the game being postponed went public. Quarterback Devlin Hodges echoed Ebron’s statement.
Maaaaaannnnnnnnnn that’s some BS
— Devlin Hodges (@DevlinHodges10) November 25, 2020
Ebron also noted that the Steelers were looking forward to having a long week off due to playing on Thursday, but that will no longer be the case. The Steelers are in a stretch in which they are playing 13 straight weeks.
Rookie receiver Chase Claypool called the decision “a joke.”
What a joke....
— Chase Claypool (@ChaseClaypool) November 25, 2020
Wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster issued the most in-depth explanation for why the Steelers are upset about the postponement.
First the NFL takes away our bye week because another team can’t get their Covid situation together, now they take away our Thanksgiving primetime game for the same reason. Smh.
— JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) November 25, 2020
As Smith-Schuster points out, the Steelers were supposed to have a bye in Week 8, but that got moved after the Tennessee Titans experienced a COVID-19 outbreak in October. As a result, the Steelers and Titans were forced to take their byes in Week 4. As Smith-Schuster notes, the Steelers were not at fault in either scenario.
Smith-Schuster also responded to a tweet about the San Francisco 49ers playing despite positive COVID-19 tests in early November.
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/agKZ2txzvL
— JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) November 25, 2020
Three 49ers players missed a game against the Green Bay Packers due to being on the COVID-19/reserve list.
Ravens dealing with multiple positive COVID-19 tests
If Thursday’s game was played, the Ravens likely would have been without more than three players. Running backs Mark Ingram and J.K. Dobbins both tested positive for COVID-19. Defensive tackle Brandon Williams was also placed on the COVID-19/reserve list as a close contact. The Ravens experienced more positive tests Tuesday, and would have likely been without multiple offensive lineman during Thursday’s game.
The #Ravens would’ve been severely limited on the offensive line. Sources say they were set to rule out multiple players because of close contacts, including centers Patrick Mekari and Matt Skura. The NFL tried to play the game as scheduled but had to make the change.
— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) November 25, 2020
The NFL reportedly tried to make sure the game was played Thursday, but felt it had to make the change. The Ravens applauded the league for that decision, saying “protecting the health and safety of each team, in addition to our communities at large, is of the utmost importance.”
