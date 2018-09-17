Steelers players confident “we’re going to get the job done”

The Steelers are winless through two weeks for the first time since the 2013 season after losing 42-37 to the Chiefs at home on Sunday, but the mood in the locker room after the game was not a panicked one.

Guard Ramon Foster noted that there were still 14 games left on the schedule and said that the team has “time to correct whatever we have going on” while linebacker Vince Williams feels “like there’s nothing this team really can’t overcome.” Defensive end Cam Heyward agreed with his teammates’ read on the situation.

“We’ve got a great group of guys that are going to come in ready to be hungry,” Heyward said, via the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “We’re going to get the job done. We didn’t get the job done now. It’s going to start in practice, and we’re going to build toward it. We’re going to be ready Monday night.”

Next Monday night will find the Steelers in Tampa to face the surging Buccaneers and anything but a win will make it hard to keep selling the idea that a fix to what’s wrong is right around the corner.