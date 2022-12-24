Steelers players arrive for game wearing Franco Harris No. 32 jerseys

The Pittsburgh Steelers arrived for Saturday’s game with the Las Vegas Raiders each wearing an homage to the late Franco Harris.

One by one players arrived for the contest wearing No. 32 jerseys.

The team is going to retire the Pro Football Hall of Fame running back’s No. 32 before the game with the Raiders.

The ceremony comes a day after the 50th anniversary of the Immaculate Reception.

Paying homage to Franco. pic.twitter.com/RyxWnESFkS — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 24, 2022

