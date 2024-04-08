Steelers player most poised to have a ‘true breakout’ season in 2024

It’s that time of year when fans are searching for a player who could have a breakout season for their respective team.

The Athletic’s Mark Kaboly believes that player for the Pittsburgh Steelers could be defensive end DeMarvin Leal.

There aren’t many options for a true “breakout” player. I’ll go with DeMarvin Leal. He showed so much promise in his rookie year and so little in his second year. I think he can be a good player but will need to work to just get an opportunity at this point.

Leal did not make that critical second-year leap that Mike Tomlin expects from his players. If anything, he took a step back.

Pittsburgh has yet to find a franchise replacement for Stephon Tuitt and Leal could still be that guy. But he has to have a big offseason to get there.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire