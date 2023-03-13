Steelers planning Top 30 visit with Florida guard O’Cyrus Torrence

There is a great deal of debate about how the offensive tackle class will play out in the 2023 NFL draft but the same can’t be said for guard. The top interior offensive lineman in this draft is Florida guard O’Cyrus Torrence. According to NFL draft analyst Justin Melo, the Pittsburgh Steelers are one of the teams planning a former pre-draft visit with Torrence.

If the Steelers want Torrence, it might cost them their No. 17 overall pick. A player like his isn’t going to last until the team’s No. 32 pick but you can’t really argue with getting the top player at a given position who also happens to fill a significant roster need.

The Steelers have tried to find the answer at left guard to no avail. Kevin Dotson looked solid as a rookie but has regressed. Meanwhile, Kendrick Green, who started at center in 2021 almost all season was a healthy scratch in 2022. Torrence is a day-one starter and power player who fits perfectly with the power run game Pittsburgh turned to late last season.

Florida IOL O'Cyrus Torrence has Top 30 visits lined up with #Steelers, #Commanders and #Bills, per league source. ICYMI, Torrence's formal Combine interviews listed below 👇 https://t.co/Qb0wJjzpsm — Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) March 13, 2023

