Steelers planning to re-sign QB Mason Rudolph

We had noted earlier in the offseason that with each passing day, teams didn’t show any interest in former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph, the more likely it was that he would end up re-signing with the Steelers.

Now, according to multiple sources including ESPN reporter Brooke Pryor, Rudolph is planning to return to Pittsburgh for a visit and will re-sign with his old team.

The Steelers drafted Rudolph in the third round of the 2018 NFL draft. It felt at first like he might be the guy the team was grooming him to replace Ben Roethlisberger. Rudolph is 5-4-1 in 10 career starts and has thrown for 2,366 yards and 16 touchdowns compared to 11 interceptions.

Rudolph will return to compete with Mitch Trubisky to be the team’s No. 2 quarterback behind Kenny Pickett.

The Steelers are planning to re-sign quarterback Mason Rudolph, per league source. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) May 15, 2023

