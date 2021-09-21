Steelers planning to add DE Taco Charlton to practice squad

The Pittsburgh Steelers are currently in the process of trying to fill their roster back up after losing nose tackle Tyson Alualu last week to a fractured ankle. The team promoted Henry Mondeaux to the active roster to fill his spot and now according to NFL reporter Aditi Kinkhabwala, will be signing former first-round pick Taco Charlton to replace Mondeaux.

Charlton was selected No. 28 overall in the 2017 NFL draft by the Dallas Cowboys. Just two picks later, the Steelers selected linebacker T.J. Watt and the rest, as they say, is history. Charlton has been a bust for much of his career but for the Steelers, beggars can’t be choosers.

Pass rusher Taco Charlton is currently in Pittsburgh, undergoing a physical. If all goes well, a person involved in the process tells me the #Steelers will sign him to their practice squad. — Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) September 21, 2021

List