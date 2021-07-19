Steelers plan to sign FA edge rusher Melvin Ingram

Source: The #Steelers are signing FA pass-rusher Melvin Ingram to a 1-year contract to beef up the edge. The former #Chargers star lands in PIT before camp begins. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 19, 2021

According to NFL reporter Ian Rapoport, the Pittsburgh Steelers are planning to sign free-agent pass rusher Melvin Ingram to a one-year contract. Rapoport reported earlier on Monday the Steelers were bringing Ingram in for a visit.

The Steelers adding Ingram will be judged on Ingram’s health. Ingram missed nine games last season with a knee injury and needs to show he is 100 percent healthy. Ingram would be the second free agent the Steelers signed this offseason who is talented but have questions centered around their health at the start of the season.

