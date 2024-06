Everything old is new again. According to Pittsburgh Steelers beat writer Gerry Dulac, the Pittsburgh Steelers are meeting with former Pittsburgh cornerback Cam Sutton and plan to sign him to a one-year contract at the veteran minimum.

