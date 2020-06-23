The Steelers will hold training camp at Heinz Field for the first time ever. Since 1966, they have had camp at St. Vincent College in Latrobe, Pennsylvania.

Tomlin said in a video call with reporters Tuesday that he is comfortable with available space. His only concern is the wear and tear on the grass playing field at Heinz Field, and as a result, the Steelers might hold some practices at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex.

But Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports that the Steelers intend to resod the grass at Heinz Field after camp and before the start of the season.

The Steelers are scheduled to play their final home preseason game on Aug. 23. Their first home game is scheduled for Sept. 20.

“We are facing some new challenges,” Tomlin said, via Teresa Varley of the team website. “We are doing training camp at Heinz Field. I have a walk-through or two in the near future over there just to check the overall readiness. I have toured the facility and made some logistical plans. I feel really good about Heinz Field being a good venue for us to execute our camp and preseason. It checks a lot of boxes. The grass surface is great. There is ample space to apply social distance guidelines that are going to be prescribed to us by the NFL. You know me. I am saddened by the fact that we can’t go to Saint Vincent College and Latrobe. I am a training camp lover. I think there is intangible value in going away to camp. That is something that is outside of our control here in 2020. We aren’t going to waste a lot of time worrying about things that are outside of our control. We’re going to have a hard-core plan, but we are going to be light on our feet. We are going to make necessary adjustments and continue to develop our group. We are excited about doing it at Heinz Field.”

Steelers plan to resod Heinz Field after camp originally appeared on Pro Football Talk