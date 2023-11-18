Steelers plan for Pat Freiermuth to return from injury, play vs. Browns

The Steelers plan to have tight end Pat Freiermuth on the field tomorrow against the Browns.

Freiermuth is set to be activated from injured reserve for the game in Cleveland, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Freiermuth started the first four games of this season but has been out since then with a hamstring injury. He has just eight catches for 53 yards this season.

A 2021 second-round pick, Freiermuth topped 60 catches in each of his first two seasons, and the Steelers would love to get that kind of production from him as they battle for a playoff berth down the stretch.