Steelers plan to move forward with game preparations vs Titans

This is from Steelers: “We have been in contact with the NFL regarding the positive COVID-19 tests with the Titans. We have been informed to proceed with our game preparations for Sunday’s game until we are informed otherwise. We will provide more information when available.” — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) September 29, 2020





The future of this week’s game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Tennessee Titans is up in the air thanks to multiple positive COVID-19 tests between players and staff.

As of now, the Pittsburgh Steelers will continue to move forward, preparing to play until the league tells them otherwise. Here is the statement from the Steelers.

The Titans would be a significant disadvantage if they were unable to practice for this week’s game with the Steelers. However, the league understands from a logistical standpoint how hard it would be to play the game at a later date so we will see if they move forward.

