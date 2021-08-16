Steelers plan to have Joe Schobert making defensive calls this season

Linebacker Joe Schobert is the newest member of the Steelers and the team isn’t waiting for him to settle in before giving him big responsibilities on defense.

Schobert was acquired in a trade with the Jaguars over the weekend and he made his first practice appearance on Sunday. After the session, he said he was in on base defenses and sub packages during the session.

Schobert will have to pick up the defense quickly because he also revealed that the plan is for him to wear a helmet radio and make the defensive calls on the field this season.

“They have me learning the dime linebacker and Mack ’backer in personnel,” Schobert said, via Joe Rutter of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “[We’re] getting that stuff underway. Once the season starts, getting the green dot on the helmet, getting the calls from the coaches. That was the plan.”

Devin Bush wore the green dot before he tore his ACL last season and Robert Spillane wore it after Bush went down. Bush is expected to play with Schobert this season while Spillane will move back into a reserve role.

