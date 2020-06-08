Steelers plan to hold training camp at Heinz Field

The NFL’s recent announcement that teams will not travel to other sites for training camp meant that the Steelers’ long run of going to Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, Pennsylvania will come to an end.

On Monday, the team shed some light about where they will be holding camp instead. Steelers director of communications Burt Lauten said in a Twitter post that the team is planning to hold camp at Heinz Field.

The Steelers have a training facility elsewhere in Pittsburgh, but the NFL’s guidelines for player health and safety amid the COVID-19 pandemic may make that a tougher place to hold camp. Those guidelines call for teams to maintain physical distancing for players, coaches and other personnel in locker rooms and meeting areas that haven’t been built to accomodate such needs at the training facility.

Heinz Field has locker rooms for both the Steelers and visiting teams as well as other areas that could be utilized for meetings that would allow for more space between those in attendance.

