The Steelers will be without a few key contributors for at least three weeks.

Pittsburgh announced on Wednesday that the team has placed offensive lineman Zach Banner, running back Anthony McFarland, and defensive end Stephon Tuitt on injured reserve.

Banner has still been working his way back from tearing his ACL last year, though he did play in the preseason. Tuitt has a knee injury. McFarland did not travel to Pittsburgh’s preseason finale with an undisclosed issue.

With those three off the active roster, Pittsburgh re-signed offensive lineman Rashaad Coward, offensive lineman B.J. Finney, and cornerback Arthur Maulet. All three were let go as the Steelers reduced their roster to 53 players on Tuesday.

Also on Wednesday, Pittsburgh announced the team has added receiver Rico Bussey, receiver Cody White, running back Trey Edmunds, running back Jaylen Samuels, offensive lineman Chaz Green, offensive lineman John Leglue, tight end Kevin Rader, defensive back, Mark Gilbert defensive back, Donovan Stiner, receiver Steven Sims, guard Malcolm Pridgeon, linebacker Derrek Tuszka, linebacker Christian Miller, defensive end Daniel Archibong, and safety Karl Joseph to its practice squad.

Steelers place Zach Banner, Anthony McFarland, Stephon Tuitt on IR originally appeared on Pro Football Talk