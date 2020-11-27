Steelers place three players on reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of Ravens game

Steelers place three players on reserve/COVID-19 list originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

After a busy week of Ravens coronavirus-related news, their Week 12 opponent Pittsburgh Steelers had to add a few players of their own to the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Steelers have placed Stephon Tuitt, Jerald Hawkins and Isaiah Buggs on the COVID-19 list — Mark Kaboly (@MarkKaboly) November 27, 2020

The Ravens have added 12 players since Monday, while the Steelers only had to add three today, but the NFL will surely keep tabs on both teams' situations in order to make sure their game - now scheduled for Tuesday - will be safe to play.

The Steelers were vocal about their unhappiness seeing their Thanksgiving night game moved off of Thursday as a result of the Ravens' outbreak. Now, Pittsburgh will be working hard to mitigate their own potential outbreak ahead of Tuesday's matchup.

Obviously, the most important thing for both teams is getting as healthy as possible and preventing the spread of COVID-19 as best they can. Stay tuned for any additional tests in the next few days as the NFL works to fit every game into the 2020 schedule.