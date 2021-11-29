Steelers place T.J. Watt on Reserve/COVID-19 list

The Pittsburgh Steelers were flatted by the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. On Monday, the AFC North power took a gut punch.

The Steelers played star outside linebacker T.J. Watt on the Reserve-COVID-19 list, according to multiple reports.

Watt has 12.5 sacks in 9 games in 2021.

The Steelers play host to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 13 as they look to break a two-game losing streak. Throw in a tie to the Detroit Lions and Mike Tomlin’s team has not won since Nov. 8