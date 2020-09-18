The Steelers ruled guard Stefan Wisniewski out of Sunday’s game against the Broncos and then ruled him out of at least two more games a short time later.

Wisniewski was placed on injured reserve on Friday afternoon. He started at right guard in place of David DeCastro against the Giants in Week One, but had to leave early with a pectoral injury.

DeCastro has been ruled out this week as well. Fourth-round pick Kevin Dotson is expected to get the start.

The Steelers promoted offensive lineman Derwin Gray from the practice squad to fill Wisniewski’s roster spot. Gray was a seventh-round pick last year and spent his rookie season on the practice squad.

Steelers place Stefan Wisniewski on IR originally appeared on Pro Football Talk