Steelers place second-round tender on B.J. Finney

The Steelers placed a second-round tender on restricted free agent B.J. Finney, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

The tender will cost the Steelers $3.095 million for 2019 if he signs it and ensures Pittsburgh receives a second-round pick if Finney signs with another team.

Finney, 27, has played 43 games, with nine starts, since signing with the Steelers as an undrafted free agent out of Kansas State in 2015.

He returned to the team on a exclusive rights contract last year.

Finney played 164 snaps on offense and 73 on special teams last season.