Steelers place rookie CB Cory Trice Jr. on IR

On Wednesday, the Pittsburgh Steelers announced they were placing promising rookie cornerback Cory Trice Jr. on IR. Trice suffered a non-contact injury at practice on Tuesday.

Trice, the team’s seventh-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft was off to a fast start in minicamp as well as training camp. His size and athleticism, paired with a firey competitive spirit had given him an inside track to not only make the 53-man roster but get reps in the team’s sub-packages.

With Trice lost for the year, several young players including Chris Wilcox, Elijah Riley and Madre Harper now find themselves in a position battle for a spot on the depth chart replacing Trice.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire