Steelers place rookie CB Cory Trice Jr. on IR

Curt Popejoy
·1 min read

On Wednesday, the Pittsburgh Steelers announced they were placing promising rookie cornerback Cory Trice Jr. on IR. Trice suffered a non-contact injury at practice on Tuesday.

Trice, the team’s seventh-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft was off to a fast start in minicamp as well as training camp. His size and athleticism, paired with a firey competitive spirit had given him an inside track to not only make the 53-man roster but get reps in the team’s sub-packages.

With Trice lost for the year, several young players including Chris Wilcox, Elijah Riley and Madre Harper now find themselves in a position battle for a spot on the depth chart replacing Trice.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire