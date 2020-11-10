Steelers place Roethlisberger, three other players on Reserve/COVID-19 list originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Pittsburgh Steelers have placed quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, offensive lineman Jerald Hawkins, running back Jaylen Samuels and linebacker Vince Williams on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced on Tuesday.

All four players have been deemed "high-risk" close contacts to tight end Vance McDonald, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

Per league protocols, the players will now isolate for five days, but there is a chance that Roethlisberger and others can suit up in Week 10. If they are to have negative coronavirus tests each day of the isolation, they are eligible to come off the list on Saturday and play on Sunday. It's a similar situation to what happened with Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford in Week 9.

If any of the players on the list test positive in the coming days, they will be ruled out of the matchup with Cincinnati Bengals. McDonald will now be available to play.

Should Roethlisberger be unable to play, Pittsburgh will most likely start Mason Rudolph at quarterback as they look to continue their undefeated season.