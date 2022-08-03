Steelers place RB Jeremy McNichols on IR, sign Master Teague III

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced a pair of roster moves on Wednesday. The team has placed recently-signed running back Jeremy McNichols on the Reserve/Injured list. To replace McNichols on the 90-man training camp roster, the Steelers signed running back Master Teague III.

Pittsburgh only signed McNichols on July 26.

Meanwhile Teague is a fascinating guy. He orginally went undrafted in 2022 and was signed by the Chicago Bears. The team waived him after just three days but if he’s healthy is a powerfully build runner with a low center of gravity and solid resume from his time at Ohio State.

We have signed RB Master Teague III and placed RB Jeremy McNichols on the Reserve/Injured List. @BordasLaw https://t.co/KGrAmnKRC2 — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) August 3, 2022

