Steelers place NT Tyson Alualu on IR, active Henry Mondeaux

On Sunday, Pittsburgh Steelers nose tackle Tyson Alualu suffered a fractured ankle. On Monday, the Steelers placed Alualu on the Reserve/Injured list, which could end his 2021 season. To replace Alualu on the 53-man roster, Pittsburgh has activated veteran defensive lineman Henry Mondeaux from the practice squad.

Alualu returned to the Steelers this season after originally choosing to sign with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

In two weeks, defensive end Stephon Tuitt can return and his return would fill a huge void along the Steelers defensive line. The Steelers were also without defensive tackle Carlos Davis on Sunday which added to an already thin group.

