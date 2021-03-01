Steelers place Maurkice Pouncey on reserve/retired list
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The Steelers made center Maurkice Pouncey’s retirement official Monday.
The team placed Pouncey on the reserve/retired list.
Maurkice and his twin brother, Mike Pouncey, announced their retirements from the NFL on Feb. 12.
The Steelers made Maurkice a first-round choice in 2010. He made three All-Pro teams and nine times was voted to the Pro Bowl.
Pouncey, 31, spent all 11 seasons with the Steelers.
Roethlisberger recently told Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette that Pouncey’s retirement hit him hard. Pouncey and Roethlisberger formed a strong relationship since Pouncey joined the team in 2010.
Pouncey started 134 games for Pittsburgh in his career.
Steelers place Maurkice Pouncey on reserve/retired list originally appeared on Pro Football Talk