Steelers place LB Marcus Allen on IR
On Tuesday, the Pittsburgh Steelers announced that linebacker Marcus Allen would miss the rest of the season after being placed on IR. Allen suffered a bicep injury in last week’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders that required surgery.
Allen has been a star on the Steelers special teams all season long. Unfortunately, this injury ends Allen’s season and last week could potentially be his final game as a Steeler. Allen is set to hit free agency and may not be re-signed.
Allen became infamous this season to NFL fans who didn’t know who he was when he drew an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty during a television timeout when he wandered over to the Carolina Panthers huddle to talk trash.
We have:
• Signed LB Tae Crowder to the 53-man roster off the N.Y. Giants practice squad
• Placed LB Marcus Allen on the Reserve/Injured list
• Signed S Scott Nelson to the practice squad @BordasLawhttps://t.co/5YaTJx41qK
— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 27, 2022
