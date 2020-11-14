Steelers place Kevin Dotson on COVID-19 reserve list

The Pittsburgh Steelers made it through nearly nine weeks of the regular season with no COVID-related issues. Things have definitely changed.

On the same day that four players who landed on the COVID-19 reserve list due to proximity to tight end Vance McDonald returned to the team, rookie offensive lineman Kevin Dotson was placed on COVID-19 reserve.

Via Mark Kaboly of TheAthletic.com, Dotson missed practice on Friday, with an illness.

It’s unclear if Dotson tested positive. If he did, there could be another wave of players knocked out due to contact tracing that puts them in proximity to Dotson.

A fourth-round pick in the 2020 draft, Dotson has played in all eight games this season, starting two.

His roster spot will be filled by safety Antoine Brooks Jr., who was elevated from the practice squad.

