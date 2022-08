Steelers place Jeremy McNichols on IR, sign Master Teague

The Steelers added running back Jeremy McNichols just over a week ago. But an injury has already sidelined him.

Pittsburgh announced on Wednesday that McNichols has been placed on injured reserve. He had suffered a shoulder injury that head coach Mike Tomlin had said was being evaluated earlier this week.

McNichols accounted for 396 yards from scrimmage and one touchdown for Tennessee last year.

To add some depth back to the running backs room behind Najee Harris, Pittsburgh signed Master Teague III. Teague, an undrafted rookie out of Ohio State, played 31 collegiate games, rushing for 1,764 yards and 17 touchdowns. He was a second-team All-Big Ten honoree in 2020.

