Steelers place G Malcolm Pridgeon on COVID-19 list

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced a handful of roster moves on Monday related to the practice squad. The team placed guard Malcolm Pridgeon on the Practice Squad/ COVID-19 list. They also restore defensive back Linden Stephens from that same list.

Pittsburgh also released defensive back Isaiah Johnson from the practice squad. With three games left in the regular season, the Steelers want to maximize the talent on the practice squad for this final push toward a playoff spot.

