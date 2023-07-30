Steelers place FB Monte Pottenbaum on reserve/retired list

It would appear that fullback Monte Pottenbaum’s time as a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers has come to an end after only a few weeks. The team announced they had placed Pottenbaum on the reserve/retired list. This move was presumably to make room on the roster for newly-signed inside linebacker Kwon Alexander.

The Steelers signed Pottenbaum as an undrafted free agent. With Connor Heyward assuming a duel role as a fullback and tight end this season we knew it was a longshot for Pottenbaum to make the team.

We have placed FB Monte Pottebaum on the Reserve/Retired List. @BordasLaw — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) July 30, 2023

