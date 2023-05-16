Steelers place DL Renell Wren on IR

According to the NFL transactions report, the Pittsburgh Steelers have placed defensive lineman Renell Wren on the Reserve/Injured list.

Wren is a former fourth-round pick of the Cincinnati Bengals. Cincinnati drafted Wren out of Arizona State in 2019. After three uneventful seasons with the Bengals, he was signed by the Philadelphia Eagles before coming to Pittsburgh in 2022.

To replace Wren on the 90-man roster, the Steelers claimed former Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Manny Jones.

