Steelers place DL Chris Wormley on IR

On Wednesday, the Pittsburgh Steelers announced they are placing defensive lineman Chris Wormley on IR. Wormley suffered a knee injury in Sunday’s loss to the Baltimore Ravens and it is going to require surgery.

To replace Wormley on the roster, Pittsburgh signed defensive tackle Jonathan Marshall from the New York Jets practice squad and placed him on the 53-man roster. This week the Steelers take on the Carolina Panthers on the road and their record currently sits at 5-8.

We have signed DT Jonathan Marshall to the 53-man roster off the N.Y. Jets practice squad and placed DL Chris Wormley on the Reserve/Injured list. @BordasLaw — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 14, 2022

