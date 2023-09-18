Steelers place Diontae Johnson, Anthony McFarland on injured reserve

The Steelers placed receiver Diontae Johnson and running back Anthony McFarland Jr. on injured reserve ahead of the team's Monday Night Football game against the Browns.

Johnson and McFarland will miss a minimum of four games before becoming eligible to return.

Pittsburgh also announced it has elevated running back Qadree Ollison from the practice squad to the active roster. He will revert back to the practice squad following the game.

Johnson injured a hamstring in the season opener against the 49ers, making three receptions for 48 yards before leaving the game in the third quarter.

He was the team's leading receiver in 2022 with 86 receptions for 882 yards. In his five seasons, Johnson has played 65 games, starting 57, and has 343 receptions for 3,694 yards and 20 touchdowns.

McFarland landed on the list with a knee injury. He played in the season opener against the 49ers, finishing with two receptions for 11 yards but no carries.

In three seasons, McFarland has appeared in 15 games and has 42 carries for 146 yards and 11 receptions for 87 yards.

Ollison signed to the Steelers' practice squad at the start of the regular season. He spent his first three seasons with the Falcons before signing with the Cowboys in 2022 and then the Jaguars this past offseason.

He was selected by the Falcons in the fifth-round of the 2019 draft. Ollison appeared in 19 games for the Falcons and had 44 carries for 158 yards and five touchdowns.

Ollison played three games for the Cowboys in 2022.