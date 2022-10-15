Steelers place DE DeMarvin Leal on IR, promote CB Joshua Jackson

On Saturday, the Pittsburgh Steelers announced a handful of roster moves. The most meaningful of those is placing rookie defensive end DeMarvin Leal on IR. Replacing Leal on the 53-man roster is cornerback Joshua Jackson.

The Steelers also elevated cornerback Quincy Wilson and safety Elijah Riley to the active roster for this week’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Both players will revert back to the practice squad after the game.

Losing Leal hurts as he’s been a bright spot on a struggling Steelers defense. Leal had seen his playing time steadily improve this season and he is easily one of the high-motor guys on the defensive line.

Jackson is the most likely candidate to start opposite James Pierre on the outside. Pittsburgh has already ruled out Levi Wallace, Cameron Sutton and Ahkello Witherspoon this week.

We have:

• Placed DE DeMarvin Leal on the Injured/Reserve List

• Promoted CB Joshua Jackson to the 53-man roster

• Elevated CB Quincy Wilson & S Elijah Riley from the practice squad to the Active/Inactive roster@BordasLawhttps://t.co/zSCFcQseK8 — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) October 15, 2022

List

Steelers vs Bucs: 4 guys who need to step up this week

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire