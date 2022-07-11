Steelers place Daniel Archibong on reserve/retired list

The Steelers have a roster spot they can fill before reporting to training camp later this month.

The NFL’s daily transaction report shows that they have placed defensive tackle Daniel Archibong on the reserve/retired list.

Archibong went undrafted out of Temple last year and signed with the Bears as a free agent. He signed to Pittsburgh’s practice squad after being cut at the end of August and was elevated to the active roster on two occasions.

Archibong was credited with two tackles while playing 13 defensive snaps and six special teams snaps.

The Steelers recently signed veteran defensive lineman Larry Ogunjobi to go with Tyson Alualu and Cam Heyward at the top of the defensive line depth chart. Chris Wormley, Montravius Adams, Demarvin Leal, Henry Mondeaux, Isaiahh Loudermilk, and Carlos Davis are also in the mix in Pittsburgh.

