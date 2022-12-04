Steelers place CB Ahkello Witherspoon on IR, activate DE DeMarvin Leal

On Saturday, the Pittsburgh Steelers announced a pair of roster moves. The team has activated defensive end DeMarvin Leal and placed him on the active roster. To make room, cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon has been placed on IR.

Witherspoon’s season has been a wash after signing a new contract to stay with Pittsburgh in the offseason. Witherspoon led the Steelers in interceptions last season but a hamstring injury cost him the majority of this season.

Leal was placed on IR back in mid-October of this season with a knee injury. As a rookie, Leal was making a name for himself as part of the Steelers defensive line rotation and should be able to help the team down the stretch.

In addition to losing Witherspoon, Pittsburgh is still waiting on the debut of cornerback William Jackson III who the Steelers traded for at the trade deadline. He has a back injury and went right to IR as well.

