Steelers place C Maurkice Pouncey on Reserve/Retired list

Curt Popejoy
·1 min read
Back on February 12, Pittsburgh Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey announced his retirement from the NFL after 11 seasons. On Monday the team officially placed Pouncey on the Reserve/Retired list.

The reason the Steelers do this is Pouncey retired with one year left on his contract. But placing him on the Reserve/Retired list, Pittsburgh retains his rights through the duration of the 2021 season. This means if Pouncey should decide to unretire at some point during the 2021 season, he can’t just go sign with any team he likes.

Pouncey was the second Steeler to announce his retirement. Tight end Vance McDonald also announced his retirement at the end of the season.

2021 NFL draft: A RB prospect in every round for the Steelers

