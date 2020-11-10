Steelers place 4 more, including Ben Roethlisberger, on COVID list

Following their meeting with the Dallas Cowboys, the Pittsburgh Steelers already had announced COVID-19 related concerns. On Tuesday, more followed.

The Steelers released a statement saying that the team placed four more players on the team’s Reserve/ COVID-19 list. Those four players include offensive lineman Jerald Hawkins, running back Jaylen Samuels, linebacker Vince Williams and quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

The update comes on the heels of the Steelers announcing that tight end Vance McDonald was placed on the COVID-19 list on Monday as he tested positive for the virus. As of now it’s unclear if these four new additions have landed on this designation because of a positive test or if they’ve been placed there due to a safety precaution via contact tracting.

McDonald was on the field against the Cowboys on Sunday and in lieu of his positive test result, Dallas already canceled their previously scheduled practice slated for Wednesday as a safety precaution.

The Cowboys have their bye ahead this upcoming weekend while the Steelers are slated to face the Bengals.

