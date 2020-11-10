Steelers place 4 on reserve/COVID-19 reserve list including Ben Roethlisberger
The Steelers announced that in addition to tight end Vance McDonald, four more players in including quarterback Ben Roethlisberger have been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Roethlisberger is already dealing with a pair of knee injuries but depending on COVID protocols might not get any work in this week before the game against the Bengals. The same goes for starting linebacker Vince Williams who is also on the list. If Williams cannot go it makes a thin group even thinner